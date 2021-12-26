Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate saw a little more action than usual last week against the Saints. Once the Bucs lost Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in that game, Brate took on a larger role in the passing game. And with the injuries continuing into this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Brate will be a tempting option for fantasy football lineups. Still, you might want to pump the brakes.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Cameron Brate

Brate caught two passes on four targets last week for a total of 22 yards. That was his best yardage output since Week 12, and he played a bigger role in the offense than OJ Howard did. Though, both players were still well behind Rob Gronkowski in the pecking order.

Tampa Bay’s injuries could elevate Brate’s role this week, but it’s still not likely to be enough to make him worth a roster spot in the fantasy playoffs. Gronk, Antonio Brown and the running game are most likely to be the primary offensive drivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Cameron Brate.