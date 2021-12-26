Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Ricky Seals-Jones saw seven targets in Week 15; that’s not something you should take for granted with most tight ends. Is Seals-Jones worth using in your fantasy lineups this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

RS-J caught four of those seven looks for just 29 yards. That’s not much to write home about, but it’s more than what he accomplished versus the Cowboys the week prior (one catch on four targets for eight yards). Dallas has been stellar against tight ends for most of the year. The Cowboys haven’t allowed a touchdown to the position since Week 6, and only one tight end in eight games since has gained more than 60 yards (Travis Kelce). The presence of tight end John Bates, who is seeing a couple targets per week, further dings Seals-Jones’ fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

RS-J is a TE2 for fantasy semifinals week. You should not be depending on him to get you to your league’s championship round.