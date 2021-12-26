Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Well Mike Gesicki, despite your best efforts to derail my fantasy season we have made it to the playoffs together. The Miami Dolphins tight end has been one of the most streaky players of the fantasy season, but does he have enough left in the tank to get me a playoff win? He better.

Gesicki has dropped two goose eggs this year. He opened up the season with zero receptions on three targets and that made fantasy managers rethink their entire offseason hyping him up. Then, in Week 10 tragedy struck again. A second goose egg, but this one was worse. Zero receptions on SEVEN targets. Despite those two blunders, Gesicki still heads into Week 16 as the overall TE11 in half-PPR scoring formats.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

This week, Gesicki and the Dolphins take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16’s Monday Night Football game. It won’t be an easy matchup as their defense is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Despite the hard time I gave Gesicki at the beginning of the article, he does have at least six targets in four of his last five games. That volume is hard to find for tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Gesicki.