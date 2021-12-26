Tre’Quan Smith start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will have their fourth different quarterback of the season under center for their Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. With Jameis Winston out for the season, and with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the Covid list it looks like rookie Ian Book will be the starting quarterback.

This is bad news for wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith who has had a forgettable season. He has totaled 27 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns over nine games this year. He hasn’t had more than 33 yards in a game over his last four games and has four receptions or fewer in all of them. All in all, not a lot of positives for Smith right now.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith

The lone positive for him may be the matchup with the Dolphins as they are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The matchup is good, but the volume isn’t there and he has a rookie throwing his first career passes. Ick.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Smith.