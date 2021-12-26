Jaret Patterson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson is battling a toe injury at the moment, which could thrust rookie RB Jaret Patterson into a sizable role this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. Let’s discuss his fantasy prospects.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Jaret Patterson

Gibson was in and out of the WFT’s game in Week 15 and when he was out, Patterson took advantage with 20 yards on four carries, one of which he converted for a touchdown from one-yard out. Patterson also had four carries against Dallas in Week 14, when Gibson got benched for fumbling. If Gibson is not healthy enough to play this Sunday night, Patterson would likely get the start against a Cowboys defense that has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs. Veteran Jonathan Williams might steal some touches as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Patterson’s fantasy value is in a holding pattern right now. It hinges on Gibson’s status. Hopefully, we hear something before the official inactives come out for this game late Sunday afternoon. If Patterson gets the call, he would be a decent RB2 play. It’s not like the WFT will suddenly become a pass-first offense just because Gibson is unavailable. Patterson will probably handle 15-20 touches, and we’ve already seen that Washington trusts him at the goal line.