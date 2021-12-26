Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson has been bothered by a shin injury for weeks and now a toe injury has his Week 16 status up in the air. If he’s able to take the field, what will he accomplish Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

As of Friday morning, Gibson had yet to practice this week after leaving his team’s Week 15 loss early due to his toe ailment. He ended up gaining 65 yards from scrimmage and a short score on 21 touches. Assuming he’s able to suit up this weekend, Gibson will face a defense that limited him to just 36 yards on 10 carries in Week 14. Gibson didn’t help his own cause as he lost a fumble, resulting in him being benched for large chunks of the second half. However, when Gibson is on the field for a full 60, he has a safe fantasy floor.

Outside of that Week 14 game where he got put in the doghouse, Gibson has averaged 23 touches over his past five contests. Dallas has allowed the fourth-fewest DraftKings points per game to opposing running backs, but recent events show that this defense can be had on the ground. The Giants’ duo of Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker combined for 124 rushing yards on 23 carries last week. In Week 12, the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs put up 87 yards and a TD on 22 carries against the ‘Boys.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gibson is an easy start as an RB2 this week ... as long as he’s active come Sunday. This is a primetime game, so you may want to give yourself some insurance by picking up Jaret Patterson.