Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Taylor Heinicke has been activated off the COVID list and will be back under center for the Washington Football Team this Sunday against the opponent he last saw on a football field: the Dallas Cowboys. Will he fare better this time around?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

When these teams met in Week 14, Heinicke was repeatedly buried by the Cowboys’ pass rush. He probably still has nightmares about linebacker Micah Parsons. Heinicke completed just 11 of his 25 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown on that day. He also lost two turnovers and was sacked four times. Heinicke has had some gutsy performances, but he has thrown for multiple touchdowns just twice since Week 4 and committed 11 turnovers in nine games since. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have allowed just six passing TDs since their Week 7 bye.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

After what we saw in Week 14, Heinicke should be far away from your fantasy lineups this weekend.