Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Don’t look now friends, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the Miami Dolphins on a six-game win streak as they take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16’s Monday Night Football game. With his team surging, is it Tua time for your fantasy lineups?

The unfortunate thing about Tagovailoa is that while he is looking solid as a real-life quarterback, it isn’t fully translating to fantasy success. Over the six-game win streak, Tua has finished as a top-12 quarterback just twice in the five games he was active. And the two times he did finish that high, it was as the overall QB12. He’s been fine, but when it comes to the fantasy football playoffs, I don’t know that I would put my faith in Tagovailoa.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Saints defense isn’t as menacing for opposing quarterbacks in fantasy as other positions as they are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to QBs. You risk something happening with the Covid list with this game not happening until Monday, but even so, I would think you have an option with more upside available to you.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Tagovailoa.