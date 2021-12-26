Duke Johnson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Running back Duke Johnson wasted little time getting going for the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. Johnson was activated from the practice squad due to Covid issues for the team's running back room. What followed was Johnson finishing Week 15 as the overall RB1 on the week.

Taking on the New York Jets swiss cheese run defense, Johnson carried the ball 22 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted once in the receiving game and brought in his lone target for an additional 20 yards. Johnson’s touchdowns came from one yard and six yards out which means that at the very least going forward he may be the team’s redzone runner. With the running back room back to full capacity we may see a rotating door in the backfield in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Duke Johnson

Johnson and company take on the New Orleans Saints in the Monday Night Football game for Week 16. While Johnson is coming in hot to his matchup, the Saints defense is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. With more mouths to feed this week, and the fantasy playoffs on the line, I don’t know that you can trust a single runner in this backfield in Week 16. I think Johnson has flex appeal with upside if he can get the goalline carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Johnson.