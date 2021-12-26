Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

I don’t know that I could have pounded the drum louder for Gaskin in the offseason because it looked like the Miami Dolphins were putting their faith in him by not adding a serious contender through free agency or the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to do much with it.

The Dolphins have now brought in two veteran free agents and Gaskin’s fantasy value is in limbo. Take Week 15 for example. Covid problems in the running back room caused the team to elevate Duke Johnson to the active roster and he put up 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first game active with the team. Gaskin hasn’t had 100 yards rushing in a game all season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Other than the running back by committee expanding, the other thing against starting Gaskin is the New Orleans Saints defense. They are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Whatever timeshare the Dolphins employ, you aren’t taking that risk on Gaskin who has underperformed most of the season and now figures to have less volume.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Gaskin.