DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The bye week for the Miami Dolphins seemed to have come at the perfect time for wide receiver DeVante Parker. He returned from injury in Week 13, had the bye week in Week 14 and then balled in Week 15. Parker is getting hot at the right time.

In that Week 13 return from injury, he caught all five of his targets for 62 yards. Then, in Week 15 after the bye week, he caught four of his eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. This was his second touchdown of the year and as a note, Jaylen Waddle missed the game. Parker has shown that he is second or third in the pecking order for targets on a fully healthy Dolphins team, but there is still upside with his volume.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

The Dolphins take on the New Orleans Saints as part of Week 16’s Monday Night Football game. The Saints defense is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so this is a plus matchup for Parker and company. Yes, it will be risky to play guys from this game due to Covid implications, but the value is there.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Parker.