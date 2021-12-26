Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints have had three different players under center this season and they are likely adding a fourth on Sunday. At the time of this writing, both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are on the Covid list and rookie Ian Book is set to start their Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

So what does this mean for someone like Mark Ingram? You can assume that the Saints are going to go more run-heavy especially with Alvin Kamara leading the charge. Ingram may seem an uptick in usage, but with Kamara active, his upside is certainly capped. In the games without Kamara, he sees obviously more usage, but he has about nine carries per game with Kamara active.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

The Dolphins defense is giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even with a focus more on the run in the game, I don’t know that Ingram has enough upside or sees enough volume to warrant cracking your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Ingram.