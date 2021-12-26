Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway can’t catch a break. He struggles to get on the same page with his quarterbacks all season, has his second-best game of the year and now has to see someone new under center in Week 16.

With Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the Covid list, it looks like it will be rookie quarterback Ian Book getting the start for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. even though Callaway is coming off six receptions off nine targets and 112 yards, Book represents an unknown enigma that is impossible to predict.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

With the fantasy playoffs on the line, you have to go with your gut. My gut says that Book isn’t going to have a great debut and the SAints are going to lean on Alvin Kamara for their offense. Even with the Dolphins giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, Callaway is too much of a risk in Week 16.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Callaway.