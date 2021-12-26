Ian Book start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints may have a new face under center for Week 16’s Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. At the time of this writing, both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are on the Covid list and the team is preparing to start rookie Ian Book.

Book was a fourth-round draft pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Book played four seasons with the Fighting Irish, first being their starter his junior year in 2018. Over his four-year career, he completed 63.8% of his passes for 8,948 yards with 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He added 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing. Don’t expect his rushing style to translate to the NFL as I would expect his gameplay to resemble more of Siemian than that of Hill.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Ian Book

The Dolphins’ defense has been pretty tough against quarterbacks in fantasy. They are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to the position. With Book making his first start and not having a star receiver to help him out, he has basically no fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Book.