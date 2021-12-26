Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

I don’t know about y’all, but I have wanted Van Jefferson to happen so bad. The kid is good and he has a pas-heavy offense that he can shine in with the Los Angeles Rams. He has been getting overshadowed, but we have seen snippets of his talent come through.

Jefferson had his worst performance since Week 6 last week and is going to look to bounce back in Week 16. Since the team’s bye week in Week 11, Jefferson has been on fire totaling 22 targets and 13 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in four games. He ends the regular season with three great matchups including taking on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

The Vikings defense is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. There are a lot of mouths to feed in the Rams offense, but there should be enough volume in this great matchup to warrant a spot for Jefferson in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Jefferson.