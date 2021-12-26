Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Matthew Stafford has been a very productive fantasy quarterback in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams. His rapport with Cooper Kupp is insane, and he is gunning for his first Super Bowl ring.

For fantasy, Stafford enters Week 16 as the overall QB5. He had some problems with accuracy going into the bye week, but coming out of it in Week 12, he has had 11 touchdowns to two interceptions. Stafford is heating back up at the right time for you to make your championship push.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford and the Rams are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. He almost couldn’t ask for a better matchup as the Vikings defense is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. With the matchup and his recent performances, don’t overthink this one and keep Stafford in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Stafford.