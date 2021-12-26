Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Henderson waltzed into the starting running back role for the Los Angeles Rams when presumed started Cam Akers went down with a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, Sony Michel is nipping at his heels and he may start losing carries as we get into the fantasy playoffs.

Henderson came away with just six carries for 23 yards and only two targets in the passing game in their Week 15 matchup. Michel out-snapped him and this is cause for concern for your lineups this week. Can you trust Henderson?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson and the Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. They are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this is a favorable matchup, I am concerned that Michel will get the early carries and be the hot hand which will eliminate Henderson from contention.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Henderson.