Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darrell Henderson ahead of the LA Rams Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

By TeddyRicketson
Jimmie Ward #1 of the San Francisco 49ers tackles Darrell Henderson #27 of the Los Angeles Rams during the game at Levi’s Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-10. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Henderson waltzed into the starting running back role for the Los Angeles Rams when presumed started Cam Akers went down with a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, Sony Michel is nipping at his heels and he may start losing carries as we get into the fantasy playoffs.

Henderson came away with just six carries for 23 yards and only two targets in the passing game in their Week 15 matchup. Michel out-snapped him and this is cause for concern for your lineups this week. Can you trust Henderson?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson and the Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. They are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this is a favorable matchup, I am concerned that Michel will get the early carries and be the hot hand which will eliminate Henderson from contention.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Henderson.

