Sony Michel start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Don’t look now fantasy managers, but the Los Angeles Rams may have themselves a new starting running back. Michel came out of the Rams bye week in Week 11 with three carries in Week 12, but in the three games since he hasn’t had fewer than 18 rushing attempts.

Michel doesn’t find the endzone as much as you would like as a manager, but he has at least 79 rushing yards in each of his last three games. He has finished as a top-30 running back in half-PPR leagues in each of the last three weeks. With the volume he has had recently, his upside continues to grow.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Los Angeles takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and they are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. When you are the running back for one of the best offenses in football, that’s not a bad thing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Michel.