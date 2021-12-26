Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Since the Los Angeles Rams have come out of their Week 11 bye week, it looked like Odell Beckham Jr. was going to be a league winner if you had held onto him throughout the disappointing start to his season and his trade.

Beckham was dealing with the Covid list prior to the game but was able to come off the list and play in the team’s Week 15 game that was delayed a few days. Even though he took the field, you would’ve missed him if you didn’t watch closely because he only had three targets and only brought in one of them for seven yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The presence of Cooper Kupp certainly limits Beckham Jr.’s upside, but if you take out his most recent game, he has had solid volume as a WR2 in the offense. OBJ and the Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. The Vikings defense is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even as the second receiving option in this offense, there should be plenty to go around for Beckham.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Odell Beckham.