Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

A week after one of his best games of the season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters this week’s content against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a bevy question marks circling his team. Mahomes is fine, but his top two options in the passing game, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, are both on the COVID list. With that uncertainty, here’s how to approach Mahomes in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes threw for a season-high 410 yards last week against the Chargers. His totals included three touchdown passes, giving him five in his last two games. Of course, most of the magic was with Hill and Kelce catching his passes last week.

Both players have a chance to be cleared in time for Sunday afternoon’s game (kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET). Hill was added to that list a day later than Kelce, but it could be Sunday morning before we know for sure if they can be cleared. If they can’t play, that would obviously put a damper on Mahomes’ fantasy ceiling. Though, he’d still be a better option than most of the quarterbacks you’re likely to find on the waiver wire at this stage in the week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mahomes is a clear must-start if Kelce and Hill get cleared. If they don’t, he’s still a decent option, albeit with lowered expectations.