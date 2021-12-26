Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The last couple weeks have been a mixed bag for Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He’s turned in the kind of up-and-down performances that can leave you stressing out over fantasy football lineup decisions. However, a couple of factors are pointing toward a better week for CEH when the Chiefs take on the Steelers in the late afternoon slot this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire had just 32 yards on nine carries last week against the Chargers, adding another 18 yards on two catches. That was the second week in a row he’s had less than 40 yards on the ground. The week before that, against the Raiders, he at least salvaged his day with a pair of rushing scores.

This week the Chiefs could be without their top two weapons in the passing game, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Both are on the COVID list. That could force them to put more emphasis on the ground game. And they’re playing a Steelers team that’s given up more than 200 rushing yards in each of their last two games. It’s setting up to be a good week for CEH.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Clyde Edwards-Helaire.