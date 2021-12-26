Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams is one of those running backs who occasionally has a big game, the kind of performance that can really put a fantasy football lineups over the top. However, those outing are interspersed with the statistically irrelevant ones, the kind that can do the opposite for fantasy. This week, there’s an interesting confluence of events that could give Williams some fantasy appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Williams had five rushes for 12 yards last week against the Chargers. He had eight yards on the ground and 31 yards and a touchdown on three catches the week before that. Where he occasionally posts some big numbers is in the passing game.

Both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are on the COVID list this week for the Chiefs. They could get cleared in time to play on Sunday, but we might not have confirmation of that until game day. If both players are out, that could give Williams some extra appeal in the passing game. They’re also playing the Steelers, a team that’s bleeding yards to opposing ground games lately.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Darrel Williams for sure if Hill and Kelce, or even one of them, can’t play. If they’re in the lineup, Williams still has some appeal given the matchup, but his ceiling would be lower.