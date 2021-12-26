Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman isn’t usually someone who would be on your fantasy radar. Even as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, he’s a distant option in the passing game behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. However, this week, the Chiefs are dealing with some key players on the COVID list that could thrust Hardman into the spotlight.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman had 11 yards last week on two catches. The week before that, he had 59 yards on two grabs. That was his highest yardage output since Week 8, and he’s only topped 60 yards three times this season.

But both Kelce and Hill are on the COVID list this week. Each player could get cleared in time to play for Sunday’s game. If they don’t, that would make Hardman a solid option in fantasy lineups as the team’s default No. 1 receiver. Even if Kelce comes back and Hill doesn’t, Hardman would still be worth some flex consideration against the Steelers this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mecole Hardman is worth starting, depending on the situation with Hill and Kelce, so monitor it closely.