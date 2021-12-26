Byron Pringle start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

You may be forgiven if you don’t know who Byron Pringle is. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver is mostly an afterthought in a passing game that revolves around tight end Travis Kelce and No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill. However, with both of those players currently on the COVID list, Pringle is getting some attention in fantasy football lineups this week.

Pringle was targeted four times last week against the Chargers, catching three passes for a total of 22 yards. That’s a typical outing for Pringle.

Hill and Kelce could both be cleared in time to play this week, and if that’s the case, Pringle has no value in fantasy football lineups. If those players are out, Pringle’s appeal is still limited. The Steelers have been terrible against the run, giving up more than 200 yards on the ground in both of their last two games. Without their top two offensive skill players, the Chiefs could lean on the run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s temping to start Byron Pringle this week, but the risk doesn’t match the potential reward.