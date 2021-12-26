Demarcus Robinson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson isn’t typically someone who pops up on fantasy football radars. However, with the Chiefs’ top two weapons in the passing game on the COVID list this week, Robinson’s getting some attention as a potential fill-in for rosters in the fantasy playoffs. Still, you might want to pump the brakes on that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson had zero catches on three targets last week. The last time he recorded any yardage in a game was back in Week 13 when he picked up 21 yards on two catches. It’s tempting to look at Robinson as having an elevated role this week, and he might. But there’s still a chance that tight end Travis Kelce and No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill could be cleared from the COVID list ahead of Sunday’s game. And if that’s the case, Robinson would have no fantasy appeal. Even without those two, it’s still a crapshoot. The Chiefs could easily lean on the run against a Steelers teams that’s been bleeding yards on the ground.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Demarcus Robinson.