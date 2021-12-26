How to watch Giants vs. Eagles Week 16 NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. This matchup will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Giants are struggling to put points on the board with a variety of players lining up at quarterback, and they have failed to score 14 or more points in four of their last five games. New York has an average defense in terms of yards per play, but it’s tough to win with how bad the other side of the ball has been.

The Eagles won four of their last five games, and the lone loss in that span came against the Giants in a 13-7 defeat on Thanksgiving weekend. Philadelphia ranks inside the top eight in yards per play offensively and defensively, so this is a fairly balanced team. They have the only offense in the NFL that has run the ball on more than 50% of their offensive snaps.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giants vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Eagles -450, Giants +340