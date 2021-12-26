How to watch Bucs vs. Panthers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. This game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Buccaneers are coming off one of the most stunning performances of the season when they were shutout in a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay is in a four-way tie for the second best record in the NFC as they chase the Green Bay Packers for the top spot.

Carolina will look to avoid their fifth consecutive loss, and head coach Matt Rhule said quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold will both see the field on Sunday. The Panthers have not had much success in the passing game no matter who is under center, which is why the offense ranks No. 31 in yards per play.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bucs vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Buccaneers -435, Panthers +330