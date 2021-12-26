How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks Week 16 NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. The game will get started at 4:05 p.m. from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Since a Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions, the Bears lost three in a row to the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Chicago has had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, and they scored just nine points in Monday night’s home loss to the Vikings.

Seattle suffered a devastating blow to any chance they had at getting back into the playoff discussion with a 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. The Seahawks dropped to 5-9 on the season with three games left to play, and we’ll see how motivated this roster will be for the final few games of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bears vs. Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Seattle -275, Chicago +220