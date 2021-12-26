Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with collarbone injury in Week 16 vs. Steelers

Updated: Edwards-Helaire has officially been declared out of Sunday’s matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has exited Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a collarbone injury. He left the game in the third quarter and is questionable to return.

Losing Edwards-Helare is a blow to the Kansas City offense, but they don’t necessarily need his services for the rest of the game considering that they’ve absolutely dominated the Steelers all evening long. He was able to get in on the scoring brigade in this game, taking nine carries for 27 yards and a touchdown in this one.

The second-year running back out of LSU has gotten plenty of work over the past month. since return from an MCL sprain that put him on injured reserve. He has regularly gotten over 10 carries and has commanded around two-three receiving targets during that period of time. He has also found the end zone three times.

CEH could miss some time because of this injury but we’ll see.