Derek Carr returns to the game in Week 16 vs. Broncos

UPDATE: Carr wasn’t out for long, returning to the game on the Raiders next possession. He must be feeling okay, as he converted a 4th and 1 on a quarterback sneak to extend the drive.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went to the medical tent after being sacked and fumbling in the fourth quarter. He appeared to have injured his shoulder on the play. Nathan Peterman is his backup.

Carr has had a sub-par day so far, as he has thrown an interceptions and lost a fumble on that sack, his fifth lost fumble on a sack this season. The Raiders still hold a one-point lead late in the third quarter though. They will likely need Carr to get back in the game, as Marcus Mariota is out due to COVID-19.