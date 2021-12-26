Jordan Howard suffers stinger, questionable to return in Week 16 vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard has suffered a stinger in Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants and is questionable to return. The veteran back exited the game during the fourth quarter.

Nothing is official but we’ve most likely seen the last of Howard for the afternoon considering that the Eagles have a comfortable 31-point lead late. The veteran stepped into action for Miles Sanders, who left the game towards the end of the first half with a hand injury. Howard had put up modest numbers before the injury, taking nine carries for 37 rushing yards and catching a pair of passes for 19 receiving yards.

The backup running back has been hampered by injuries all year long, making his season debut in Week 8 and only appearing in five games prior to Week 16. He entered with 66 carries for 343 yards and three touchdowns on the year.