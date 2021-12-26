Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie shaken up after diving catch against Patriots in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills are having injury trouble as wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for the rest of their Week 16 contest against the New England Patriots, McKenzie was shaken up after making a spectacular diving catch and is officially dealing with cramps. He did return to the contest but this injury will be something to monitor going forward. With Stefon Diggs also playing through an injury, the Bills will be hoping to get out of this game healthy and with a victory.

McKenzie, filling in for Cole Beasley and seeing an expanded role with Gabriel Davis out, has gone for 125 yards and a touchdown in this pivotal contest.