Darrell Henderson ruled out with knee injury in Week 16 vs. Vikings

Darrell Henderson suffered a knee injury in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson exited the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 16 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury and has been ruled out of the rest of the contest. The third-year suffered the injury after taking his one and only carry of the afternoon for a 17-yard gain.

The Rams haven’t really needed his services today thanks to the dynamic play of Sony Michel. The former Patriots running back has crossed over 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on the afternoon as the team tries to clinch a berth in the postseason.

As for Henderson, this was his second week back from injury and he’s been used sporadically. He had just six carries for 23 yards last week, his lowest production total of the entire season. Through 11 games heading into Sunday, he had 148 carries for 671 rushing yards and five touchdowns to his credit.

