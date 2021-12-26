 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stefon Diggs playing through shoulder injury Week 16 vs. Patriots

Bills WR Stefon Diggs suffered a shoulder injury in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and fantasy managers held their breath as wide receiver Stefon Diggs went down on the turf after a suplex tackle against the New England Patriots. Diggs went to the sideline and started working on his shoulder, but eventually did check back into the game. His shoulder injury will be something to monitor going forward as he hopes to keep pacing the Bills through the air in this pivotal AFC East matchup.

Diggs has six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in this contest, already recording a big day for his fantasy managers in the second round of the playoffs. In a close contest with Buffalo’s pass-heavy offense, look for the star receiver to keep putting up numbers as long as his shoulder doesn’t give him too much trouble.

