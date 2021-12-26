Stefon Diggs playing through shoulder injury Week 16 vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills and fantasy managers held their breath as wide receiver Stefon Diggs went down on the turf after a suplex tackle against the New England Patriots. Diggs went to the sideline and started working on his shoulder, but eventually did check back into the game. His shoulder injury will be something to monitor going forward as he hopes to keep pacing the Bills through the air in this pivotal AFC East matchup.

Diggs has six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in this contest, already recording a big day for his fantasy managers in the second round of the playoffs. In a close contest with Buffalo’s pass-heavy offense, look for the star receiver to keep putting up numbers as long as his shoulder doesn’t give him too much trouble.