Adam Thielen limps to sideline in Week 16 vs. Rams, questionable to return

Adam Thielen appears to have aggravated his ankle injury in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a lower body injury in the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The wideout took a hit low in the second quarter and appears to have re-aggravated his ankle and is now listed as questionable to return.

Thielen had just returned to the field today after missing the past few weeks with a high ankle sprain. He initially suffered the injury during the team’s 29-27 upset loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 13 earlier in the month. The Pro Bowl wide receiver would miss the proceeding victories over both the Steelers and Bears as the team fights for a postseason spot in the NFC.

Thielen entered Sunday boasting a productive statline of 64 receptions for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught two receptions for 34 yards in today’s game before exiting with the injury. We’ll see if he can somehow find his way back into the contest.

