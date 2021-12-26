Adam Thielen limps to sideline in Week 16 vs. Rams, questionable to return

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a lower body injury in the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The wideout took a hit low in the second quarter and appears to have re-aggravated his ankle and is now listed as questionable to return.

Looks like Adam Thielen will be done for the day, tried to give it a go with ankle but this doesn't look great.pic.twitter.com/FsKmZoq97y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2021

Thielen is out of the medical tent and does not have tape around his injured left ankle as he walks around the sideline. Gotta wonder if he's done for the day at this point. He sustained a high ankle sprain Dec. 6. He said Vikings were "faster track" on this injury than others. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 26, 2021

Thielen had just returned to the field today after missing the past few weeks with a high ankle sprain. He initially suffered the injury during the team’s 29-27 upset loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 13 earlier in the month. The Pro Bowl wide receiver would miss the proceeding victories over both the Steelers and Bears as the team fights for a postseason spot in the NFC.

Thielen entered Sunday boasting a productive statline of 64 receptions for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught two receptions for 34 yards in today’s game before exiting with the injury. We’ll see if he can somehow find his way back into the contest.