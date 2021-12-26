James Robinson suffers Achilles injury in Week 16 vs. Jets

Update: James Robinson’s day and most likely 2021 season is over. He had reportedly suffered an Achilles injury.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson is out with an Achilles injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2021

James Robinson loaded onto cart, left shoe is off, towel over head and sobbing



I feel awful#Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 26, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson suffered a non-contact injury in Sunday’s Week 16 battle against the New York Jets. He was helped off the field to the sideline where he entered the blue medical tent. Backup Dare Ogunbowale has entered the game in his place.

This is not a pleasant development for the Jaguars, who are trying to end a tumultuous season on a somewhat positive note. The second-year tailback had just three carries for 10 yards in the first quarter before leaving the ballgame.

Prior to today’s game at MetLife Stadium, Robinson had nearly matched the production of his breakout rookie campaign last year. Through 13 games, he took 161 carries for 757 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. He also had 31 receptions for 222 yards.

After Ogunbowale, only Tavon Austin remains on the Jags’ depth chart.