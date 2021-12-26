NFL playoff picture: What does Bills-Patriots mean for AFC standings

The AFC East has one of the biggest matchups in Week 16 as the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and the Patriots are a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bills could be without defensive end Star Lotulelei as he deals with a personal matter while the Patriots will be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots are 9-5 and the Bills are 8-6. The Dolphins are in third place at 7-7, but most view the AFC East race as a two-team battle. New England won the first head-to-head matchup between these two in Buffalo and now looks to complete the season sweep. If the Patriots win the game and the Dolphins lose their game to the Saints, New England clinches the AFC East.

If the Bills win, they will move into first place in the division due to the division record tiebreaker. If the Bills lose, they will remain somewhere in the wild card race. They are currently in seventh place, holding the final wild card berth. They’re tied with the Colts, Chargers, and Ravens. Indianapolis and LA have the tiebreaker edge on Buffalo, while Buffalo has the edge on Baltimore.

Relevant Week 16 matchups

Packers 24, Browns 22

Colts 22, Cardinals 16

Ravens (8-6) @ Bengals (8-6)

Chargers (8-6) @ Texans (3-11)

Steelers (7-6-1) @ Chiefs (10-4)

Broncos (7-7) @ Raiders (7-7)

Dolphins (7-7) @ Saints (7-7)