NFL playoff picture: What does Giants-Eagles mean for NFC standings

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants on Sunday of Week 16 looking to remain in the hunt for a wild card berth. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Philly is a ten-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles playoff picture

The Eagles are 7-7 and in second place in the NFC East. They are still alive in the divisional title race, but it’s a longshot. The Cowboys will clinch the division this week with a win or Eagles loss or 1.5 or more combined wins from the Vikings, Falcons, Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders, and Chargers, per NFL Playoff Scenarios.

The Eagles are in eighth place overall in the NFC standings. They are tied with the Vikings and Saints, a half game back of the 49ers and a game up on Washington and the Falcons. Minnesota has the tiebreaker edge over Philly due to record against common opponents, while Philly has the edge on New Orleans based on their head-to-head win.

Relevant Week 16 matchups

Titans 20, 49ers 17

Lions (2-11-1) @ Falcons (6-8)

Giants (4-10) @ Eagles (7-7)

Washington (6-8) @ Cowboys (10-4)

Dolphins (7-7) @ Saints (7-7)