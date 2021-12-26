D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift could be back in action this week. He’s been out since Week 12 with a shoulder injury. Normally a solid fantasy football starter, Swift returns as the Lions face some big question marks with the offense that could sap his fantasy value this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Before going down with his injury in Week 12, Swift posted back-to-back games with 130 or more rushing yards. He’s been a good bet in the passing game too, averaging 39 receiving yards per game this season. But the Lions will likely be without quarterback Jared Goff this week, starting Tim Boyle in his place. The last time that happened, back in Week 11, Swift ran for 136 yards and a touchdown, but he only caught three passes for a net gain of zero yards.

This week, Jamaal Williams is also expected to be back in action. Not only that, the Lions had a breakout performance from Craig Reynolds last week in their win over the Cardinals, so he’s in line for some work out of the backfield too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the backfield likely to be a group effort, it’s hard to know what kind of fantasy value Swift has. Assuming he plays, he’s probably the best option out of the group, but lower your expectations.