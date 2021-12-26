Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was removed from the COVID-19 list, and will suit up for the first time since December 5th. He will get a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee is not a huge priority in the Rams’ passing game recently with much more dangerous weapons for Matthew Stafford to throw to. In his last game, Higbee caught five of six targets for 48 yards but was held out of the end zone in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the season, he has 44 receptions for 395 yards with three touchdowns. The Vikings defense are coming off a game in which they allowed Cole Kmet to catch six passes for 71 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Higbee is a mid-tier tight end No. 2 for fantasy purposes, so you will likely have better options. Like many tight ends, he is touchdown dependent to be a fantasy contributor.