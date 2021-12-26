Adam Thielen injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen could return to action this week. Thielen has been out since suffering an ankle injury back in Week 13 in that nightmarish loss to the Detroit Lions. But he was able to practice this week as a limited participant on all three sessions, and he is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Adam Thielen (ankle)

The Vikings play the Los Angeles Rams this week, in a potential shootout game that could see the Vikings chasing points. They could definitely use Thielen back in the lineup, and they should get him.

Thielen has been working a lot this season as a red zone option. He scored twice back in Week 12, the game before he got hurt. He has 10 touchdowns, so far, in a dozen games played this season. Double check on Sunday to confirm that Thielen will play, but barring some surprise, he’s safe to have in your fantasy football lineup.