DJ Moore injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Moore is dealing with a hamstring injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to return in a limited role on Friday, which should give fantasy football managers some hope that he’ll play this week when the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football impact: DJ Moore (hamstring)

Moore had six catches on 11 targets last week against the Bills, rolling up just 48 yards in the process. As Carolina’s No. 1 receiver, he’s capable of some big games, but with the team’s passing game playing so poorly, it can be a roller coaster from week to week.

If he can’t play or is limited in any way by his hamstring injury, Robby Anderson and Brandon Zylstra could be in line for more targets in a game where the Panthers are big underdogs.