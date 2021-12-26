 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DJ Moore injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

DJ Moore is on the Panthers final injury report for Week 16. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
D.J. Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball after a catch over Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Moore is dealing with a hamstring injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to return in a limited role on Friday, which should give fantasy football managers some hope that he’ll play this week when the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football impact: DJ Moore (hamstring)

Moore had six catches on 11 targets last week against the Bills, rolling up just 48 yards in the process. As Carolina’s No. 1 receiver, he’s capable of some big games, but with the team’s passing game playing so poorly, it can be a roller coaster from week to week.

If he can’t play or is limited in any way by his hamstring injury, Robby Anderson and Brandon Zylstra could be in line for more targets in a game where the Panthers are big underdogs.

More From DraftKings Nation