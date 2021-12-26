Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Antonio Gibson is once again dealing with a foot injury. If you’ll recall, that’s the same issue that he struggled with at the end of last season. This week he’s officially listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of a Sunday game against the Dallas Cowboys. We may not know for sure if he’ll play until closer to game time. The outlook isn’t great after Gibson missed all three days of practice this week.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Gibson (toe)

Gibson toe injury popped up during last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which cut into his production as the game went on. He finished with 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, as well as 39 receiving yards on six catches.

Washington is without JD McKissic this week too—he’s on injured reserve—so if Gibson can’t play, that would leave Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams. Patterson handled a larger share of the workload last week with Gibson’s toe bothering him. The rookie finished with 20 yards and a touchdown on four carries.