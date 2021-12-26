D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift has a chance to return to action this week, after missing the last three games with a shoulder injury. Swift was practicing in a limited role for all three sessions with the team this week. He is officially listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy football impact: D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

Swift injured his should in a Week 12 contest against the Chicago Bears. He ended up leaving after just six touches in that one. He’s been on the shelf since. The Lions could certainly use Swift’s help with quarterback Jared Goff out this week. However, he could be part of a committee along with Craig Reynolds and a returning Jamaal Williams.

Of the three, Swift is the top option and would have the most appeal for fantasy football lineups this week, but without Goff, his usual contributions in the passing game could be limited. Approach with caution.