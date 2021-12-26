Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is one of several players on the team’s injury list this week. Reynolds got a questionable designation on the Friday injury report as he deals with a thigh issue. He was able to practice all week, getting in limited work for all three sessions during the week, which puts him on track to suit up. However, the Lions will be without quarterback Jared Goff, which will severely limit what Reynolds can do from a fantasy football perspective.

Fantasy football impact: Josh Reynolds (thigh)

Reynolds was targeted six times last week in Detroit’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. He caught all six throws that came his way, turning them into 68 yards and a touchdown. He’s been on a productive run lately, totaling at least 52 yards in his last four games and scoring twice in that span. But without Goff in the lineup, his production should take a dip this week.