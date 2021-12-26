Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

New York Giants wide receiver Karadius Toney was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, on Thursday. That meant he was back just in time to get in a limited practice session with the team on Friday. However, he is still dealing with the same oblique injury that was bothering him before landing on the COVID list. He is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy football impact: Kadarius Toney (oblique)

Toney has not played since Week 11, and with a stint on the COVID list, we still don’t have a good idea of just how much his oblique injury is still an issue for him. If he does suit up this week, it still might be best to avoid him in fantasy football lineups. Not just because of the injury situation, but because he’ll be coming back in a week where the team plans to start quarterback Jake Fromm.