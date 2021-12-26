 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Kadarius Toney is on the Giants final injury report for Week 16. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a reception as Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Karadius Toney was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, on Thursday. That meant he was back just in time to get in a limited practice session with the team on Friday. However, he is still dealing with the same oblique injury that was bothering him before landing on the COVID list. He is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy football impact: Kadarius Toney (oblique)

Toney has not played since Week 11, and with a stint on the COVID list, we still don’t have a good idea of just how much his oblique injury is still an issue for him. If he does suit up this week, it still might be best to avoid him in fantasy football lineups. Not just because of the injury situation, but because he’ll be coming back in a week where the team plans to start quarterback Jake Fromm.

