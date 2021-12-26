Curtis Samuel injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Washington Football Team listed wide receiver Curtis Samuel as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice this week, getting in some work as a limited participant for all three sessions in the lead up to Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy football impact: Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

Samuel missed last week’s game with the same hamstring injury, and he last saw action back in Week 14. In that game, Washington was without its No. 1 wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, as well as a handful of its other reliable pass catchers. Despite the absences, Samuel was targeted just twice in that one, and he failed to catch either of those two throws. So even if he does suit up for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, he’s probably someone you can leave out of your fantasy football lineups this week.