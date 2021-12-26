Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Bulls on Sunday

The Chicago Bulls host the Indiana Pacers at United Center on Sunday night following the Christmas break. The Bulls are almost back to full strength after struggling most of the month with players in H&S COVID protocols. Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu are expected to be back. The Pacers on the other hand may be without their two best players. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -6.5

This is much easier to pick than any of the NFL games going on today. The Bulls will have LaVine back. The Pacers may be without both PG Malcolm Brogdon and PF Domantas Sabonis. If that’s the case, Chicago has a pretty big advantage on the wing and in the paint with Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls managed to win two in a row while waiting for players to come back, mostly because of how good DeMar DeRozan has been. If Brogdon and/or Sabonis ends up playing, maybe we try and get on the Pacers on the points.

Over/Under: Under 219

The Bulls ran up the score a bit the past two games but that was against two poor defensive units in the Rockets and Lakers. When the Pacers face competitive teams, the score usually stays lower. If Brogdon and Sabonis are out, the Pacers could struggle more on offense, particularly against a strong defensive team like Chicago.

