Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Wizards on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers head to D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening. The Sixers have struggled lately and it may have something to do with COVID-19. It also may have more to do with the lack of offense. Philly has lost five of the past seven games and has failed to score more than 100 points four times during that stretch. The Wizards have won two in a row after losing four straight. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

76ers vs. Wizards, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +3.5

This game feels like it’ll be close and normally the home team getting this many points is a strong spot. The Wiz won’t have All-Star Bradley Beal, but that didn’t slow them down on offense against the Knicks. Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija have stepped up and the Wizards have plenty of depth still. The Sixers have some major issues. They somehow lost to a G League Hawks squad before Christmas. So yeah, we’ll lean on the Wizards at home.

Over/Under: Over 208

This is a very, very low total and I feel like the Sixers won’t help us get there. The Wizards will. Washington still has plenty of shooters and Philly has been in such a slump. Even if the Sixers break out of the slump, that would mean we’re going to smash this number. The pace should be up via the Wizards and there’s too much shooting on both sides for this under to hit.

