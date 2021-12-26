Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets head to Crypto.com Arena? Is it still named that for the Los Angeles Clippers? Anyway, the Nuggets are on the road taking on the Clippers the night after Christmas. The Clips got some bad news on X-Mas with the announcement SG Paul George would miss 3-4 weeks with torn ligaments in his elbow. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Clippers, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +4

This isn’t an easy game to pick. The Clips are down PG-13, but we’ve seen him miss games this season while the team remains competitive. L.A. still has Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Isaiah Hartenstein in protocols. Terance Mann, Eric Bledsoe and Luke Kennard will need to step up. It’s not like the Nuggets have much behind Nikola Jokic at this point. Aaron Gordon should return from a hamstring injury. Denver doesn’t really have many bucket-getters unless Monte Morris or Will Barton figures things out. I’ll take L.A. to play defense and pull this one out.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

There’s a chance with PG-13 sidelined and no Jackson that the Clippers don’t go crazy on offense. Scoring right around 100 points while using defense to hang in here feels like a safe script. Both teams are in the bottom half of the NBA in scoring. The Clippers are 4th in defensive efficiency. The Nuggets aren’t an efficient offense. This will be a tight sweat it feels but the under seems like the play.

